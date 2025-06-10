Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain

The Nifty Bank index has surged over 18 per cent in the last four months, since the close of February from levels of 48,345 to a fresh life-time high of 57,050 on Monday, June 09, 2025. The Nifty Bank index has been quoting at record high levels for the last three months led by strong gains in private banks. Of late, shares of public-sector banks too have started aiding the rally in the banking index. On Tuesday, thus far in the day, the Nifty Bank index quoted with a marginal loss of 0.3 per cent at 56,700