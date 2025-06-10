Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia markets up on US-China trade talk hopes
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 10, 2025: At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 48 points higher at 25,229, indicating a higher start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 10, 2025: US-China trade talks, mixed global cues, along with institutional flows are likely to drive the mood of benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, today.
That said, at 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 48 points higher at 25,229, indicating a higher start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets edged higher on Tuesday as investors monitored developments in the ongoing US-China trade talks, set to continue for a second day.
Officials from both nations met in London on Monday, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer holding discussions with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Last checked, Nikkei jumped 0.5 per cent, while the Topix index gained 0.2 per cent. Kospi was up 0.3 per cent and ASX200 rose 0.49 per cent.
Meanwhile, US stock futures were flat during early Asian trading hours as investors awaited further clarity from the trade discussions.
Wall Street, on Monday, had a mixed session. The S&P 500 edged up 0.09 per cent, the Nasdaq rose 0.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones ended flat with a negative bias.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,992.87 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth ₹3,503.79 crore on June 9.
IPO today
In the IPO Market, Jainik Power and Cables IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Sacheerome IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.
Commodity corner
Gold prices climbed on Monday, lifted by a softer US dollar as investors closely tracked the ongoing US-China trade talks in London.
Spot gold gained 0.8 per cent to $3,334.99 an ounce after earlier touching its lowest level in over a week. US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent to $3,355.60.
Oil prices also moved higher, supported by the weaker greenback and optimism that progress in trade negotiations could boost the global economic outlook and energy demand.
Brent crude futures rose 0.7 per cent to $66.91 per barrel, while US WTI crude advanced 0.9 per cent to $65.17.Also Read: From non-negotiable to liberal: India sets agri tariff tiers for US
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Debt funds now look to accruals as interest rate cut cycle peaks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the interest rate cut cycle nearing its end, several debt fund managers are shifting their focus towards interest income rather than betting on duration in anticipation of capital gains.
Debt funds, especially those mandated to invest in longer-dated bonds, have delivered outsized returns in the past two to three years as rate cuts, favourable demand-supply dynamics, and the macroeconomic environment led to a sharp decline in yields across the curve.
A decline in yields is positive for bondholders, as it leads to capital gains. However, fund managers and experts say that the room for a further decline in yields is now limited, given that the easing cycle is likely to have run its course. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New business premium of life insurers in May grows around 13%, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New business premium (NBP) of life insurers grew by 12.68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹ 30,463 crore in May, driven by healthy growth in the private sector.
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) recorded a 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in NBP to ₹ 18,405.05 crore, while private-sector life insurers posted a 16.6 per cent rise to ₹ 12,058 crore, according Life Insurance Council data.
Among major private players, SBI Life Insurance’s premium rose 25.33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 2,950 crore, HDFC Life grew 33 per cent to ₹ 3,022 crore, and ICICI Prudential Life increased 6.79 per cent to ₹ 1,407.25 crore. Axis Max Life Insurance saw a 25.5 per cent rise to ₹ 845.79 crore. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Near-term volumes and margins for Bosch likely to remain under pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The performance of auto component major Bosch for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (Q4FY25) was better than Street estimates. The outperformance was largely led by strong revenue growth, with most business segments contributing to its overall growth.
While there are medium- to long-term triggers, especially on the margin front, the Street is cautious on the near-term outlook. This is due to a muted outlook for most segments. The 21 per cent gain of the stock over the past three months also caps the upside potential.
The company posted a revenue growth of 16 per cent, and this was largely led by the 14.9 per cent growth in the mobility business. Within the mobility segment, power solutions saw a growth of 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) riding on higher demand for diesel components, particularly off-highway as well as electric and vehicle control parts. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi issues consultation paper on FAQs for research analyst regulations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed to revise the existing frequently asked questions (FAQs) and introduce additional ones to incorporate consequential and regulatory changes arising from recent amendments to the Research Analysts (RA) norms.
In this regard, Sebi has floated a consultation paper on a draft circular comprising updated FAQs related to the regulatory provisions for Research Analysts (RAs).
The draft is aimed at inviting public feedback and providing further clarity on various provisions applicable to RAs in a question-and-answer format. READ MORE
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power utilities: Valuations down on likely dim show in first half of FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The power sector had a modest FY25 and may see a muted H1FY26. There was 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in power demand in FY25, over a high base (7.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24).
Unseasonal rains in May 2025 will impact demand in H1FY26.
There was a capacity addition of 33 Gw of installations in FY25, led by the renewable energy (RE) sector (29 Gw).
However, earnings per share (EPS) growth missed estimates due to slow execution in commissioning new capacities and lower merchant tariffs. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi offers settlement window to stock brokers in algo trading case
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday announced a settlement scheme for stock brokers associated with certain algorithmic trading (algo) platforms that were found to be in violation of regulatory norms.
The matter pertains to regulatory scrutiny faced by over 100 brokers for their association with algo platforms that allegedly promised guaranteed returns.
It was alleged that the brokers had allowed the application programming interfaces (APIs) of algo provider TradeTron — which claimed to offer assured returns — to be used by their clients. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From non-negotiable to liberal: India sets agri tariff tiers for US
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In its delicate negotiations on agricultural items under the proposed trade deal with the United States (US), India has drawn clear red lines, categorising its farm commodities into three distinct buckets — non-negotiable, very sensitive, and liberal — based on their economic and political sensitivity, said a government official.
Staples such as rice and wheat fall under the non-negotiable category, where no tariff concessions will be entertained. Very sensitive items — such as apples, which carry political weight and are closely tied to farmer interests in states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand — may face restricted concessions, possibly through minimum import prices (MIP) or tariff-rate quotas. However, for high-value, niche imports largely consumed by India’s affluent — including almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and blueberries — New Delhi is taking a liberal approach, signalling a readiness to drastically reduce tariffs as part of a broader give-and-take on trade. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets up on US-China trade talk hopes
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end mixed
6:56 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:56 AM IST