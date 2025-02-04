Nifty F&O: Apply Short Strangle amid improving breadth, says Sahaj Agrawal

Nifty Strategy: Short Strangle (6FEB2025 Series)
Strategy Details:
Sell 23800 CE and Sell 22800 PE
Inflow: Rs 23
Stop Loss: Rs 44
Target: Entire Premium Inflow
Rationale:
>> The immediate Support and Resistance levels for Nifty are: 22,900 and 23,700, respectively.
>> There is an improvement in the overall market breadth over the last week, inkling a possible subtle shift in undertone towards some stability.
>> Markets are expected to consolidate and trade sideways within the mentioned support and resistance levels.
>> In this environment, a Short Strangle strategy is attractive to capitalise on Time (Theta) decay. This strategy offers the potential for profits if the market remains range-bound along with a contraction in Volatility and Theta decay.
