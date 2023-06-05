close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

Removal of non-F&O stocks could lead to addition/subtraction of 11 stocks, triggering a Rs 5,000-crore churn

Samie Modak Mumbai
A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty Next 50 Index could undergo large-scale changes if the proposed tweaks to its computation methodology get implemented.
In a discussion paper floated last week, NSE Indices, which owns and manages a portfolio of over 350 indices under the Nifty brand, proposed that only stocks that are traded in the futures and options (F&O) segment can be part of the index. Currently, as many as 11 non-F&O stocks are part of the Nifty Next 50 Index, which, as the name suggests, represents the next rung of large and liquid securities after the Nifty50.
The Nifty50 and the Nifty Next 50 together make up the Nifty 100 Index. Further, being a constituent of the Next 50 is mandatory to make it to the Nifty50.
Or

Also Read

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

After a weak Dec quarter, near-term gains unlikely for Colgate-Palmolive

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Flex space demand among Indian corporates rises to 10-12%: Colliers

Bond yields fall marginally this week tracking a sharp decline in US peers

Revision of ONDC discounts lifts Zomato stock 5% at Rs 71.15 apiece

Favourable winds blowing for cement sector, demand remains strong

Topics : Stock Market National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 Nifty F&O DMart Varun Beverages Adani Green Energy Zomato Colgate Palmolive Shree Cement Pidilite Industries SRF IIFL Investment Personal Finance

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

Most Popular

Mcap of 7 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; RIL biggest laggard

Reliance, Reliance Industries
2 min read

NSE, BSE to introduce surveillance mechanism for micro-small firms on Jun 5

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
2 min read

More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai on December 27, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
1 min read

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: Consistent in outperformance and holdings

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon