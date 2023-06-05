More than skin-deep: Nifty Next 50 complexion to get a shade of difference

The Nifty50 and the Nifty Next 50 together make up the Nifty 100 Index. Further, being a constituent of the Next 50 is mandatory to make it to the Nifty50.

In a discussion paper floated last week, NSE Indices, which owns and manages a portfolio of over 350 indices under the Nifty brand, proposed that only stocks that are traded in the futures and options (F&O) segment can be part of the index. Currently, as many as 11 non-F&O stocks are part of the Nifty Next 50 Index, which, as the name suggests, represents the next rung of large and liquid securities after the Nifty50.