Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Nifty's share in India's market capitalisation at 20-year low, shows data

Nifty's share in India's market capitalisation at 20-year low, shows data

The Nifty 50 index largely comprises of top 50 companies in terms of free float market capitalisation

market capitalisation, mcap
Premium

The Nifty 50 index comprises the top 50 companies in terms of free-float mcap.

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The contribution of companies in the premier Nifty 50 index to India’s total market capitalisation (mcap) fell to 45.5 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), the lowest in two decades. In FY14, these 50 blue-chip companies had accounted for almost two-thirds of India’s mcap.
 
The steady decline in the dominance of Nifty 50 companies is on the back of an influx of new companies in the listed arena, and sustained outperformance of stocks in the broader market.
 
“Looking at the annual trend, the Nifty 50 share in NSE-listed companies, at 45.5 per cent in FY25, is the lowest in 20 years.
Topics : Nifty50 market cap NSE National Stock Exchange Midcap smallcap market capitalisation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon