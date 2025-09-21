Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund: Running with the bulls, holding the reins

Launched in October 1995, Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund ranked in the top 30th percentile of the midcap category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through June 2025.

The fund’s assets under management rose from ₹11,268 crore at the end of June 2022 to ₹39,066 crore by June 2025. Rupesh Patel has managed the fund since January 2023.

The scheme aims for long-term capital appreciation through a portfolio primarily invested in the equity and equity-related securities of midcap companies.

Leading the midcap pack

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund has outpaced the benchmark (Nifty