Nippon India Large Cap: The quiet runner big money bets on growth

Launched in August 2007, Nippon India Large Cap Fund featured in the top decile of the largecap category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three straight quarters through March 2025.

The fund’s assets under management rose from ₹11,204 crore at the end of March 2022 to ₹37,546 crore by March 2025.

Sailesh Raj Bhan and Bhavik Dave have been managing the fund since August 2007 and August 2024, respectively.