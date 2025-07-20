Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Nippon India Large Cap: The quiet runner big money bets on growth

Nippon India Large Cap: The quiet runner big money bets on growth

It didn't chase the market: it studied it, outpaced it, and quietly scaled up

Crisil Intelligence New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Launched in August 2007, Nippon India Large Cap Fund featured in the top decile of the largecap category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three straight quarters through March 2025.
 
The fund’s assets under management rose from ₹11,204 crore at the end of March 2022 to ₹37,546 crore by March 2025.
 
Sailesh Raj Bhan and Bhavik Dave have been managing the fund since August 2007 and August 2024, respectively.
 
The scheme aims to deliver long-term capital growth and periodic income through a portfolio primarily focused on equity and equity-linked instruments of largecap companies. 
