Not HDFC or YES Bank: These 3 bank stocks can rally up to 16%, say charts

Bank shares were buzzing trade on Monday, with private-sector leaders - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank gaining up to 2 per cent each as these stocks reacted to Q1 results over the weekend. HDFC Bank reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q1 net profit at ₹16,475 crore; while the bank also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank posted a 15.5 per cent growth in net profit at ₹12,768 crore. Among others, YES Bank Q1 net soared over 59 per cent, and Union Bank of India's increased by 12 per cent. RBL Bank,