Friday, May 02, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE launches Nifty Waves Index; Gift Nifty hits record turnover in April

NSE launches Nifty Waves Index; Gift Nifty hits record turnover in April

Priority Jewels files for IPO with Sebi; Nifty Waves Index debuts with 43 media and entertainment stocks; Gift Nifty posts record $100.93 bn turnover in April

Nifty 50, MARKET

The Nifty Waves index, with a base date of 1 April 2005, will be rebalanced quarterly, with inclusions and exclusions reviewed semi-annually

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE launches Nifty Waves Index 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday introduced the Nifty NSE Waves Index at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This index comprises 43 constituents from the media, entertainment and gaming sectors, including Nazara Technologies, PVR Inox, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Sun TV, Zee Entertainment, Saregama India and Network18 Media & Investments. Each stock is capped at a 5 per cent weightage. The index, with a base date of 1 April 2005, will be rebalanced quarterly, with inclusions and exclusions reviewed semi-annually.
 
Gift Nifty records highest monthly turnover in April
 
Gift Nifty, a benchmark index traded on NSE’s international exchange in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, achieved a record-high monthly turnover of $100.93 billion in April, surpassing its previous peak of $100.7 billion in September 2024. Traded for nearly 22 hours daily, the index serves as a key indicator for domestic indices’ opening based on global cues. Full-scale operations began in July 2023, following its earlier iteration as SGX-Nifty on the Singapore Exchange. Since its launch, Gift Nifty has recorded a cumulative volume of over 41.18 million contracts and a total turnover of $1.83 trillion through April 2025, according to NSE.
 
 
Priority Jewels files for IPO
 
Mumbai-based Priority Jewels has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will be entirely a fresh issue of up to 54 million shares. Priority Jewels is into designing, manufacturing and selling a range of lightweight, affordable diamond-studded gold and platinum fine jewellery.
 

More From This Section

markets closing bell

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex adds 259 pts in volatile trade, Nifty at 24,346; SMIDs in red

pharma, drugs, medicine

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock surges 10% on strong Q4 performance

IPO calendar

IPO Calendar: Ather Energy listing, 5 SME offerings to track next week

IPO

Arunaya Organics IPO closing today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Dividend paying stocks

Oracle Financial, 11 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Topics : Nifty NSE stock market trading Gift Nifty GIFT City stocks Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon