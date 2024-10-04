Business Standard
NSE pays $76.5 million to settle algorithmic trading software case

The settlement clears a hurdle in the initial public listing of the country's largest stock exchange, for which it had first applied in 2016

National stock exchange, NSE

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

The National Stock Exchange of India has paid 6.43 billion rupees ($76.5 million) to settle a case related to unfair access to its algorithmic trading software, India's markets regulator said on Friday.
 
The settlement clears a hurdle in the initial public listing of the country's largest stock exchange, for which it had first applied in 2016.
 

The exchange restarted its IPO process and has applied for a "no-objection" from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Reuters reported in August, citing sources.
 
The case was based on allegations that some traders used the exchange's Trading Access Point software to fire algorithmic orders, much higher than they were allowed to, in a bid to crowd out orders of rival brokerages.
 
 
Separately, the regulator had last month dismissed charges against the NSE, accusing it of collusion and market violations tied to its co-location facility, which allows trading members to place servers in the exchange's premises for faster access.

Topics : SEBI NSE Markets

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

