NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch monthly contracts for electricity futures and has begun registering market participants. The exchange is also considering a later launch of Contracts for Difference (CfD) for renewable energy companies. The launch announcement is expected by mid-July, as discussions with market participants are ongoing. NSE received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 11. Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has also received Sebi approval to launch electricity derivatives.
