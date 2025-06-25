Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures

NSE lays the ground work for an early launch of electricity futures

NSE to roll out monthly electricity futures contracts after Sebi approval, with future plans to introduce CfDs to offer price certainty for renewable energy firms

NSE, National Stock Exchange
premium

Three leading power traders, accounting for 55 per cent of the market share, have already registered with NSE to trade electricity futures. | Image: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch monthly contracts for electricity futures and has begun registering market participants. The exchange is also considering a later launch of Contracts for Difference (CfD) for renewable energy companies. The launch announcement is expected by mid-July, as discussions with market participants are ongoing. NSE received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on June 11. Similarly, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has also received Sebi approval to launch electricity derivatives.
 
Electricity futures are financial contracts that allow participants to lock in the price of electricity for
Topics : NSE Discoms electricity sector The Smart Investor Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon