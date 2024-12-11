Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NTPC Green Energy climbs 5% amid heavy volumes, mega project win; details

NTPC Green Energy climbs 5% amid heavy volumes, mega project win; details

The shares of recently listed NTPC Green Energy were in high demand on Wednesday, as around 12.8 million shares of the company changed hands on the NSE

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The shares of recently listed NTPC Green Energy were in high demand on Wednesday, as around 12.8 million shares of the company changed hands on the NSE. 
 
NTPC Green Energy share price surged up to 5.28 per cent at Rs 154.40 on the NSE in the early morning trade of Wednesday. The stock’s up move came after the company said that NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a subsidiary has won a 500 MW solar power project in an e-reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on December 9, 2024. 
 
The project is part of SECI’s 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects tender and includes the development of an Energy Storage System (ESS) with a total capacity of 1000 MW/4000 MWh.
 
 
“NTPC REL secured 500 MW of solar power capacity at a tariff of Rs. 3.52 per kWh. As per the terms of the tender, the company is required to set up an Energy Storage System (ESS)of 250 MW/1000 MWh along with the contracted solar capacity. The Letter of Award (LOA) from SECI is awaited,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
On the equities front, the shares of NTPC Green Energy got listed on BSE, NSE on November 27, 2024. Since then, the stock has delivered 42.8 per cent return to investors over its issue price of Rs 108. 
 
NTPC Green Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the 'Maharatna' NTPC, a India's leading non-hydro renewable energy public sector company. As of September 30, 2024, the company had an operational capacity of 3,320 MW, including 3,220 MW of solar projects and 100 MW of wind projects spread across six states. The company generates revenue by selling solar and wind power to Indian government agencies and public utilities under Power Purchase Agreements.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.26 trillion. At 9:46 AM; the shares of the company were trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 149.58 a piece. By comparison, the NSE’s Nifty50 was up 0.03 per cent at 24,616.80 level. 
 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Axis Bank, Nippon AMC, Maruti: JM Financial picks 12 stocks to buy for 2025

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Dec 11: RIL, Adani Ports, Awfis Space, Maruti Suzuki, IOB

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

IGL gains 2% as board approves bonus issue, increasing authorised capital

AMC rally, market

NAM India surges 9%, hits new high; market cap touches Rs 50,000 crore

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This public sector co's stock soared 43% in 3 days; zoomed 84% in 5 weeks

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon