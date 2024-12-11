Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 50 pts higher at 81,560; Nifty at 24,600; UltraTech leads
Markets Live: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a cautious note with slight gains on Wednesday, amid weak global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, December 11, 2024: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a cautious note with slight gains on Wednesday, amid weak global cues.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was 53.82 points, or 0.07 per cent higher at 81,563.87, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,614.15, higher by 4.10 points, or 0.02 per cent.With markets around the world, including India's, declining or remaining flat for the past few sessions, they are likely to continue to tread cautiously ahead of key US inflation data, which would give crucial clues about the Federal Reserve's policy decision at its meeting next week.
Brokerages expect Indian equities to deliver modest returns in 2025, as they cite uncertainty around earnings growth and elevated valuations as major concerns even as India’s fundamental growth story remains promising. READ MORE
Moreover, equity mutual fund (MF) inflows moderated in November, weighed down by a decline in lump sum investments and new fund offering collections. Active MF schemes received Rs 35,943 crore in November, down 14 per cent from the all-time high inflow of Rs 41,887 crore in October. READ MORE
However, the outlook for Indian markets in 2025 looks robust as global ratings firm S&P Global Ratings said in its latest India Outlook report that the Indian economy is set for resilient growth in 2025 on the back of strong urban consumption, steady services sector growth, and ongoing investment in infrastructure. READ MORE
The primary markets is poised to see increased action today, with One Mobikwik Systems IPO (Mainline), Vishal Mega Mart IPO (Mainline), Sai Life Sciences IPO (Mainline), Purple United Sales Limited IPO (SME) and Supreme Facility Management IPO (SME) set to open for subscription today.
In other news, Sebi on Tuesday announced that the top 500 stocks will be eligible for the same-day settlement cycle (T+0) in a phased manner. The wider eligibility will become effective on January 31, 2025. READ MORE
In the previous trading session, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended a choppy session on a flat note. The Sensex settled at 81,510.05, up marginally by 1.59 points, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,610.05, down 8.95 points, or 0.05 per cent.
All sectoral indices ended in the green, except for Nifty Media, Auto, Pharma, and OMCs. Notably, the Nifty Realty index outperformed other sectoral indices, ending higher by 1.43 per cent, led by gains in Raymond and Phoenix Mills.
In the broader markets, meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended higher by 0.23 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.57 per cent, while the CSI 300 was higher by 0.18 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.13 per cent.
South Korea's blue-chip Kospi jumped 0.78 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq climbed 2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was behind by 0.25 per cent while the broad-based Topix traded nearly flat. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.49 per cent lower.
Global equities had retreated and the dollar climbed on Tuesday. Gold prices hit a two-week high, boosted by rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of a third US rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.
Traders awaited US inflation data due on Wednesday and a meeting by the European Central Bank on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.10 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 44,247.83, the S&P 500 fell 17.94 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 6,034.91 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 49.45 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 19,687.24.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 per cent on Tuesday, ending an eight-session winning run, with luxury stocks leading declines after weak trade data out of China.
Investors will be closely watching Wednesday's consumer price index report for insight into the trajectory of US inflation and ensuing Federal Reserve policy. A Reuters poll of economists found 90 per cent anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed at its December 18 meeting. With an ECB rate cut all but certain, investors will be watching for clues about its policy path.
Another boost to US sentiment was a report showing small business confidence climbing to its highest level in nearly 3-1/2 years in November.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 4.28 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 866.57.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 3.1 basis points to 4.23 per cent, from 4.199 per cent late on Monday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.25 per cent to 106.42, with the euro down 0.27 per cent at $1.0523.
Spot gold gained 1.27 per cent to $2,692.43 an ounce. US gold futures settled 1.2 per cent higher at $2,718.40.
Elsewhere in commodities, oil prices extended their climb, after rising more than 1 per cent on Monday, on the China stimulus and possible tight supply in Europe. Investors assessed the potential regional fallout from the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Brent crude futures settled up 0.07 per cent at $72.19 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate finished up 0.32 per cent at $68.59 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
Broader markets
UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Infosys among top gainers on Sensex
Nifty opens flat with a positive bias above 24,600
Sensex opens up over 20 pts above 81,500
Nifty Midcap 100 was flat while Smallcap 100 traded in green in pre open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market expert view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty is in a consolidation range and is likely to remain in this consolidation phase with a mild upward bias in the near-term. The biggest positive for the market is the return of the FIIs and the consequent strength in the largecaps, particularly in banking and IT. FIIs turning buyers have enthused the retail investors who have been on the defensive after the near 10% correction from the September peak. Now retail investors are back in action and are chasing many mid and smallcaps. Mid and Smallcap indices have again turned resilient supported by sustained fund flows in these segments. Valuations in these segments are hard to justify but the resilience of these segments might continue, given the strong fund flows into these segments.
View by Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Expert view
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Today, the benchmark indices continued to show narrow range activity, with the Nifty ended 9 points lower and the Sensex down by 6 points. Among sectors, the Realty index rallied over 1.43 percent, while intraday profit booking was observed in selective Energy and Media stocks. Technically, the market is currently witnessing non-directional activity, as traders may be waiting for a breakout in either direction. For day traders, the key levels to watch are 24500/80500 and 24700/81700. A breakout above 24700/81700 could drive the market up to the levels of 24800-24825/82000-82200. Conversely, a drop below 24500/80500 could accelerate selling pressure, with the market potentially retesting the levels of 24400-24350/80200-79900.
UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, HUL among top gainers on Sensex in pre open
Nifty opens 300 pts higher above 24,900 but pare gains soon in pre open
Sensex up 200 pts in pre open
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
'Need a direct rise above 24,740 to stay with the 25,262-25,600 trajectory'
Nifty outlook - "The reluctance to float above 24,650 early yesterday sparked a slippage as feared, but it lost momentum as soon as the first downside objective of 24,530 was achieved. The turn higher thereof from the key support is encouraging, but we will still need a direct rise above 24,740 to stay with the 25,262-25,600 trajectory. Else, expect a consolidation, or a slow decline to 24420/380."

Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The fund will track the Nifty 500 Index, offering exposure to a diversified portfolio comprising large, mid, and small-cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on December 10 and will close on December 17.
ICICI Prudential MF launches Nifty 500 Index fund: Key details
The fund will track the Nifty 500 Index, offering exposure to a diversified portfolio comprising large, mid, and small-cap stocks. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on December 10 and will close on December 17. READ MORE
Adani Green fastest wealth creator during 2019-24: Motilal Oswal study
Given its sheer size, RIL has remained the top wealth creator on an absolute basis during 11 out of the last 17 five-year study periods. READ MORE
RIL remains a laggard on bourses amid sharp six-month stock price sell-off
RIL stock price is down 0.8 per cent since the end of December 2023 compared to 12.5 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex during the period. READ MORE
Sai Life Sciences announced that it had already raised Rs 912.79 crore from anchor investors during the bidding concluded on December 10, 2024.
Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more
Sai Life Sciences announced that it had already raised Rs 912.79 crore from anchor investors during the bidding concluded on December 10, 2024. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:53 AM IST