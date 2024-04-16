Ola Impact: TVS Motor stock price can slide up to 14%, suggests chart

Auto stocks, including two-wheelers, have witnessed a phenomenal rally since the start of FY24. The share price of Bajaj Auto has seen a sharp appreciation of over 131 per cent in the last 13-odd months. Similarly, TVS Motor stock price has rallied by 86 per cent.

The stock price of Aether Industries, however, has witnessed a decline of around 10.7 per cent in the same period. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 has gained 22.2 per cent, while the Auto index has rallied 77.5 per cent.