One Mobikwik Systems share price surges 13% on BSE broking approval

One Mobikwik Systems share price today

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems witnessed an increased buying interest on Monday as the company received approval to start its broking business. The scrip jumped 12.7 per cent to ₹227.4 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter has seen a trade of 10.2 million shares on NSE so far. One Mobikwik Systems share price quoted at ₹217.11 per share, up 7.7 per cent. The stock is seen outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which was down 0.8 per cent as of 9:43 AM.

In the last 12 months, One Mobikwik Systems share price declined 30 per cent, as against a 13.1 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did One Mobikwik Systems share price rise today?

One Mobikwik Systems share price rose as the company’s subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited, received approval from BSE to start broking business.The stock exchange enabled Mobikwik Securities Broking on its platform with effect from today, February 24. The approval came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted the stock broking registration to the subsidiary company. “The development marks the completion of the key regulatory steps required for the subsidiary to operationalise its stock broking business,” said One Mobikwik Systems in an exchange filing. After this approval, Mobikwik Securities Broking can participate in the activities of buying, selling, dealing, clearing, and settlement of equity trades.

“The approval by BSE to commence our stock broking business on its platform is a pivotal step in Mobikwik’s evolution into a scaled financial services platform,” said Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder, and chief financial officer (CFO), Mobikwik. “India has witnessed incredible growth in retail investor participation, and we believe our platform can help demystify investing for users taking their first steps into the markets.”

Q3 results

One Mobikwik Systems turned profitable in the December quarter (Q3FY26) after incurring a loss for seven straight quarters. The company reported a net profit of ₹4.05 crore in the third quarter compared to a ₹55.3 crore loss in the same quarter a year ago.

The company reported ₹289 crore revenue in the December quarter versus ₹269.5 crore last year.

The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was at ₹14.9 crore versus a ₹42.7 crore Ebitda loss. The Ebitda growth reflected a strong operating efficiency and cost discipline, according to an exchange filing.

The company effectively maintained costs amid business growth during the October–December quarter. The efficient working capital management kept finance and depreciation costs under check, One Mobikwik Systems said in the Investors’ Presentation.