close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Onus of preventing front running, insider trading to fall on AMCs

Sebi proposal wants AMCs to design internal systems to identify misconduct of employees

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
AMCs

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to ask asset management companies (AMCs) to set up surveillance and internal control systems to detect instances of front running, insider trading, mis-selling of products, misuse of information by key employees and delay in execution of orders of the AMCs by their broker-dealers.
The present proposal, for which Sebi has sought public comments, wants AMCs to design an alert system to identify possible instances of misconduct through lifestyle checks of employees, scanning of recorded communications and CCTV footage, among others.

"If the AMCs detect any alert, suspicion or exceptions relating to possible misconduct, such instances shall be adequately investigated. For the purpose of such investigation AMCs shall examine all information including recorded communication, trading activity, lifestyle, etc," the regulator stated in the consultation paper.
By specifically mentioning tracking of employees' lifestyle, the regulator might be nudging AMCs to take learnings from the recent front-running episode at Axis MF involving its chief dealer Viresh Joshi, who is reported to have led a lavish life before being caught in the scandal.

Further, according to the present proposal, all AMCs irrespective of being listed or not, will be asked to adopt a vigil mechanism or whistleblower policy similar to those applicable to listed AMCs to address market abuse practices. "The whistleblower policy of the AMCs shall also establish procedures to ensure adequate protection of the whistleblowers," the paper states.
The responsibility for proper implementation of the mechanism will rest on top officials including the CEO, managing director and compliance officer.

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports

Nippon India AMC reports 18% YoY profit growth in Q3 to Rs 205 cr

Market regulator Sebi plans to shorten IPO listing timeline to three days

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

Sebi asks AMCs to set up control systems to identify market manipulation

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: It'll be business as usual for mkts, say analysts

Sebi seeks to revamp investor grievance redressal process to strengthen it

Topics : SEBI AMC

First Published: May 20 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Market regulator Sebi plans to shorten IPO listing timeline to three days

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

IPO
2 min read

Sebi asks AMCs to set up control systems to identify market manipulation

Sebi
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: It'll be business as usual for mkts, say analysts

sensex, BSE
3 min read

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300

gold, gold prices
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

IPO
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: It'll be business as usual for mkts, say analysts

sensex, BSE
3 min read

Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 60,870, silver dips Rs 200 to Rs 74,300

gold, gold prices
2 min read
Premium

ITC's stock rally has more legs; analysts remain positive after strong Q4

FMCG
3 min read

Sebi asks AMCs to set up control systems to identify market manipulation

Sebi
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon