Volume pick-up key to more gains for innerwear major Page Industries

The stock of innerwear major Page Industries hit its lowest level in the last year and a half. From its 52-week high on June 27 this year at Rs 50,471, it has shed about 32 per cent. It is currently trading at Rs 38,356. In addition to a muted September quarter performance (Q2FY26), brokerages have cut earnings estimates citing muted demand, delayed volume recovery and slower expansion. At the current price, the stock is trading at 49 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

A subdued demand environment hit its volume performance over the last couple of quarters. The company’s Q2 revenues