Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund first to reach Rs 1-trillion AUM in India

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund first to reach Rs 1-trillion AUM in India

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday lau­n­ched a multi asset allocation fund, which will across equity, debt and commodities

Mutual Funda

Mutual Funda(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund on Wednesday beca­me the first actively-managed mutual fund (MF) scheme in India to achieve the ₹1-trillion assets under management (AUM) milestone, said Neil Parikh, chairman and CEO of PPFAS MF. The sche­me, launched in 2013, took around 12 years to achieve this landmark. The scheme has been managed by Rajeev Thakkar since inception in 2013. At present, the scheme also has four other fund managers. The scheme is popular among investors for its consistent performance and a differentiated approach to investing. It's among the few equity MF offerings that take major cash calls and has the mandate to take significant international equity exposure. HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund with AUM of around ₹75,000 crore is the second largest scheme.
 
 
Canara Robeco MF launches multi asset allocation fund

 

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday lau­n­ched a multi asset allocation fund, which will across equity, debt and commodities. The sche­me, according to the fund house, aims to gene­rate alpha when markets are doing well and reduce downside risk in times of bad market per­iods. The Scheme will allocate 65-80 per cent of the total assets towards equity and equity instruments, 10-25 per cent towards Gold and Silver ETFs and 10-25 per cent towards debt and money market instru­ments.  

 

- BS Reporter

More From This Section

RAAMDEO AGRAWAL, chairman & co-founder at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Staying disciplined as Warren Buffett is incredibly tough: Raamdeo Agrawal

pakistan Flag

Pakistan stock market suspended as KSE-30 tumbles 7.2% in sharp selloff

Will markets crash on Friday in the backdrop of India, Pakistan geopolitical issues?

Can Sensex, Nifty crash and hit lower circuit as India, Pak tensions rise?

Premiumchart

Strong domestic demand likely to help Polycab maintain growth trajectory

PremiumONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Tailwinds for oil marketing companies in India as margins remain robust

Topics : Mutual Funds Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon