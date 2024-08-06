Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Patel Engineering stock price zooms 7% as JV bags project worth Rs 318 cr

The uptick in the share price came after Patel Engineering announced that the Office of the Executive Engineer, Govt Maharashtra has awarded the company, along with its JV, a Rs 317.60 crore contract.

stock market trading

Representative Picture

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Patel Engineering stock rallies: Shares of Patel Engineering surged as much as 6.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 57.25 per share on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. 

However, at 10:26 AM, shares of the company were trading 2.13 per cent higher at Rs 54.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.84 per cent higher at 79,419.59 levels. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The uptick in the share price came after Patel Engineering announced that the Office of the Executive Engineer, Government of Maharashtra has awarded Patel Engineering Limited (PEL), along with its JV Partner, a Rs 317.60 crore contract.

The contract involves the construction of water lifting arrangement work for LIS 1 to 12 of first stage from submergence of Jigaon project including approach channel, rising main, pumping machinery, switchyard and all allied works of civil, mechanical, electrical component, the company said in a statement. 

The project is to be completed in 24 months, Patel Engineering said. 

The project is located in Maharashtra and will be executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL’s share is 35 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 650 points; broader indices outperform

Akums Drugs IPO listing: Shares make muted debut on BSE, NSE; Book profit?

Why volatility gauge, India VIX, plunged 27% today, August 6? Details here

Nomura eyes three US Fed rate cuts in 2024; RBI likely to go its own way

Market crash: Why Sensex fell 2,686 pts intraday, Nifty breached 24k today


“We are thrilled to announce that the company has been awarded this significant irrigation project by the Office of the Executive Engineer, Government of Maharashtra. This undertaking not only underscores our technical capabilities but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to advancing critical infrastructure. We look forward to collaborating with the Government of Maharashtra and our partners to ensure the project's successful and timely completion, which will be instrumental in boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing water management in the region,” said Kavita Shirvaikar, Acting Managing Director, Patel Engineering Limited.

Established in 1949, Patel Engineering boasts a strong presence in hydropower, irrigation, tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects. 

The company has a consistent track record in execution of projects in the domestic and international arena. It has completed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling for clients which are mostly central PSUs or state government organisations.

The market capitalisation of Patel Engineering is Rs 4,632.25 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

Also Read

Crisis in Bangladesh: Textile stocks zoom; Gokaldas, Kitex rally up to 11%

Titan tanks 8% after tepid Q1FY25 show: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Earnings growth priced-in Divi's Labs stock, niche biz to expand: Analysts

These 5 smallcap stocks hit new highs; zoomed up to 110% from June lows

MTNL, Cochin Shipyard, Atul Auto among 505 stocks locked in lower circuits

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Patel Engineering MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE stocks Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon