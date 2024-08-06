Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints gap-up for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei jumps 10%
Stock Market Live updates on August 6: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-up start, quoting 227 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,329 levels
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live updates on Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Indian equities are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday tracking positive sentiment in Asian peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-up start, quoting 227 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,329 levels.
Markets in Asia-Pacific saw a big revival with Japan's markets leading the advances in the region. The Nikkei 225 soared 9.87 per cent and broad based Topix surged 9.95 per cent. Japan's stocks recovered sharply after the Nikkei 225 and Topix had plunged more than 12 per cent in the previous session.
The revival comes amidst Japan's June household spending falling more than expected, dropping 1.4 per cent year-over-year in real terms. Meanwhile, the average monthly income per household increased by 3.1 per cent in real terms from the previous year. This larger-than-anticipated decline in spending could dent the BOJ's plans to raise interest rates.
Furthermore, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was also up by 0.65 per cent, with South Korea's Kospi climbing 4.92 per cent and the Kosdaq advancing 6.60 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in green and edged up by 1.09 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the 30-stock Dow and the S&P 500 experienced their worst sessions since September 2022. The Dow closed 2.6 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 dropped 3 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite declined 3.43 per cent.
However, the S&P 500 futures rebounded in overnight trading following the broad index's worst day in nearly two years – signalling a revival for US markets in the upcoming session. Futures for the S&P 500 increased by 0.9 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures surged 1.3 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 0.6 per cent.
Stocks to watch
Bharti Airtel: The company reported a significant 100.8 per cent increase in profit for Q1, reaching Rs 4,160 crore compared to Rs 2,071.6 crore the previous year. Revenue grew by 2.4 per cent to Rs 38,506.4 crore, up from Rs 37,599.1 crore, while Ebitda rose 1.8 per cent to Rs 19,944.2 crore from Rs 19,590.5 crore. The Ebitda margin slightly decreased to 51.8 per cent from 52.1 per cent. ARPU increased to Rs 211, up from Rs 209, and the company reported exceptional gains of Rs 735 crore, a turnaround from the exceptional loss of Rs 2,455.5 crore last year.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India: The auto components firm saw its profit rise by 20.9 per cent to Rs 148.9 crore, up from Rs 123.1 crore, with revenue growing 16.7 per cent to Rs 2,184.8 crore from Rs 1,871.8 crore.
Tata Chemicals: The firm saw a sharp decline in consolidated profit, dropping 67.6 per cent to Rs 190 crore from Rs 587 crore. Revenue also fell by 10.2 per cent to Rs 3,789 crore, down from Rs 4,218 crore.
7:50 AM
An analysis of 488 companies that have released their results for the June 2024 quarter reveals a 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in combined net profit -- the weakest performance in the past seven quarters. Read more
India Inc gives weakest performance on profit front in seven quarters
India Inc has reported a muted start to the financial year 2024-25, with a decline in net earnings and a modest single-digit uptick in revenues.
7:45 AM
Federal Reserve's policymakers signal rate cuts ahead, but not recession
US central bank policymakers pushed back on Monday against the notion that weaker-than-expected July jobs data means the economy is in recessionary freefall, but also warned that the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.
Many of the latest job report's details leave "a little more room for confidence that we're slowing but not falling off a cliff," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said at an event in Hawaii. Read more
7:35 AM
Triveni Turbine: Triveni Turbine reported a 31.9 per cent increase in profit to Rs 80.41 crore and a 23 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 463.3 crore.
Brigade Ent: Brigade Enterprises saw a whopping 268 per cent increase in profit to Rs 80.5 crore and a 64.8 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,077.7 crore.
RIL: Reliance Industries is set to hold its fourty-seventh Annual General Meeting on August 29. Read more
Stocks to watch on August 6: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, TVS Motor, ONGC
Bharti Airtel:Telecom giant Bharti Airtel reported a sharp 158 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit in the June quarter (Q1FY25). This comes amid greater focus on cost efficiencies, rising number of 4G and 5G users, and continued growth in the Wi-Fi category. Beating industry estimates, the telco’s net profit for Q1FY25 reached Rs 4,159 crore, up from Rs 1,612 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit more than doubled. It was Rs 2,071 crore in the previous quarter.
7:27 AM
At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,300 levels – hinting at an over 200 points opening gap on the Nifty 50 index.
On Monday, the Nifty 50 index had tumbled below the 24,000-mark and the Sensex gave-up the 79,000-level amid heavy sell-off in the global markets as investors panicked on likely impact of Japanese Yen carry trade unwinding. Read more
Nikkei up 11%, GIFT Nifty at 24,300, 6 new listings; Trade setup for Aug 6
Trading guide for Tuesday August 6, 2024:Equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a relief rally in opening trades on Tuesday in sync with a sharp recovery seen in Asian peers.
7:25 AM
Asian markets bounce back
7:23 AM
US markets settle lower overnight
7:22 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
