Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

In this section

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

PSBs extend gains on hopes of firm Q4; Nifty PSB index zooms 13% in 1 month

NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook

Heat wave: States on alert; Grid braces for record peak power demand

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

As temperatures soar across the country, amid searing heat wave, analysts see power demand hitting fresh record highs this year. The time, therefore, may be opportune to add related stocks on dips as higher demand boosts earnings visibility, they said.

On April 18, India's electricity demand touched a new high of 216 gigawatts. On the consumption front, India clocked a peak energy demand of 4,836 million units that day, an increase of eight per cent over last year.

In just the first fortnight of April, energy demand has risen by 23 per cent, indicating a sharp rise in use of cooling equipment.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Peak power demand is pegged at 225-230 GW for FY24

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com