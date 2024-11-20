Q2FY25 corporate earnings split sectors between strong growth and slowdowns

Q2FY25 corporate earnings reveal sharp contrasts across sectors, and some accelerating while others sputtering. Four of the 10 largest sectors — oil & gas, automotive, power, and FMCG — saw year-on-year profit declines, while six sectors posted double-digit earnings growth. Construction and infrastructure led the pack with 34.1% rise, followed by pharmaceuticals, auto ancillaries, metals, BFSI, and IT software. However, growth was uneven, with several sectors, including metals, oil & gas, and automotive, facing slowdown. Despite these challenges, BFSI, construction and infrastructure stood out, driving 58.2% of sectoral earnings in the quarter. KRISHNA KANT & RAM PRASAD SAHU steer through