Q2FY25 corporate earnings split sectors between strong growth and slowdowns

Four of the 10 largest sectors - oil & gas, automotive, power, and FMCG - saw year-on-year profit declines, while six sectors posted double-digit earnings growth

AUTOMOTIVE
Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu
9 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Q2FY25 corporate earnings reveal sharp contrasts across sectors, and some accelerating while others sputtering. Four of the 10 largest sectors — oil & gas, automotive, power, and FMCG — saw year-on-year profit declines, while six sectors posted double-digit earnings growth. Construction and infrastructure led the pack with 34.1% rise, followed by pharmaceuticals, auto ancillaries, metals, BFSI, and IT software. However, growth was uneven, with several sectors, including metals, oil & gas, and automotive, facing slowdown. Despite these challenges, BFSI, construction and infrastructure stood out, driving 58.2% of sectoral earnings in the quarter. KRISHNA KANT & RAM PRASAD SAHU steer through
