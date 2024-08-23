RailTel shares gain 8% on securing new order worth Rs 52.66 crore

Railtel Corporation shares rallied 7.8 per cent to Rs 507.7 per share on BSE on Friday, August 23. The buying interest in the stock sparked after the telecom-related public sector entity secured a work order from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for Service. The order is worth Rs 52,66,30,075.

At around 10:11 AM, shares of RailTel Corporation were up 5.75 per cent or Rs 27.05 at Rs 497.85 per share. In the past year, RailTel shares have gained over 180 per cent against Sensex's rise of 23.8 per cent.

"RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board for Service amounting to Rs. 52,66,30,075 (Excluding Tax)," the filing read.

The work order includes live CCTV surveillance service, impersonation control through Aadhaar-biometrics service, digital fingerprint, and facial recognition during the written examination, and DV & PST.

Before this, in July, the company had received a work order from the Ministry Of Railways (Railway Board) for the Design, Development, Implementation, Operations, and Maintenance of HMIS and Integrated Empanelled Hospital Referral Portal for Indian Railways amounting to Rs 1,86,81,00,000 (Including Tax).

The Ministry of Railways is a promoter of RailTel and has a 72.84 per cent shareholding in RailTel as of date.

RailTel is in the forefront in providing nationwide Broadband Telecom and Multimedia Network in all parts of the country in addition to modernisation of train operations and administration network systems.

The company's order book at the end of the June quarter stood at Rs 46,820 crore, as per its investor presentation.

Orderbook: Segment-Wise (CHART)

RailTel Corporation Q1FY25 results

Railway PSU RailTel Corporation of India Ltd reported a 25.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit at Rs 48.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024, as against Rs 38.9 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 19.4 per cent to Rs 558.1 crore from Rs 467.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The total expense of the company stood at Rs 493.26 crore against Rs 762.26 crore a year ago.