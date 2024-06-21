RailTel shares zoom 9% on bagging new order from South Central Railway

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India soared 9.2 per cent at Rs 474 per share on the BSE in Friday’s early morning deals. The company’s stock has zoomed 61.3 per cent in the last six months, while rallying 264.29 per cent in the last one year.

The recent stock price jump, however, came after the company received a work order from South Central Railway.

On Thursday, the state owned railway telecommunications company revealed in an exchange filing that the work order worth Rs 20.22 crore is for telecommunication works for provision of IP-MPLS in 523RKM of secunderabad division of South Central Railway. The project will be executed by 18, June 2025.