The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) upward revision in inflation projections triggered a knee-jerk reaction in the markets, with the S&P BSE Sensex dropping over 400 points, or 0.7 per cent, in intra-day trade to hit a low of 65,539.05.

The upward revision in the inflation projection, analysts suggest, implies that the central bank is likely to keep the rates elevated for a longer period of time than what the Street expected. This, in turn, can keep the market sentiment in check.