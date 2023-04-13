close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

Domestic sugar stocks may rally up to 25 per cent after crossing key hurdles

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
sugar
Web Exclusive Premium

Domestic sugar stocks are expected to rally amid international price reaching 11-year high

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of domestic sugar companies will be in limelight, after US Sugar #11 futures hit 7-year high and London sugar futures crossed the 11-year mark on fear of tighter global supply.
Simbhaoli Sugars was the top gainer, closing over 14 per cent on Wednesday. The majority of sugar companies closed on strong note, surging in the range of 5 per cent to 2 per cent. Balrampur Chini Mills reached a 10th month high on Wednesday.
Historically, in commodity market, whenever international prices make significant moves, the domestic markets tend to follow similar trend. Now, when overseas prices are soaring to major highs, this may trigger favourable rally back home. 
Or

Also Read

Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%

LIC, Indiabulls Housing Finance struggle on charts; HDFC eyes Rs 2,700-mark

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

After up to 44% rally, charts hint more upside in these mid, smallcap stks

Triveni, Renuka: Sugar stocks rebound, may further see up to 17% rise

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Anand Rathi Wealth soars 6%, hits record high on strong Q4 result

RBI okays re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as AU SFB's MD; stock surges 16%

TCS slips nearly 2% on weak management commentary post Q4 results

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; IT stocks bleed post TCS Q4; FMCGs gain

Balrampur Chini

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : sugar Balrampur Chini | Sugar sector | Shree Renuka Sugars | Sugar prices | stock market trading | Commodity prices | stock market rally | Trading strategies | Chart Reading | stocks technical analysis | technical analysis | Market technicals | technical charts

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read

Anand Rathi Wealth soars 6%, hits record high on strong Q4 result

markets
2 min read

RBI okays re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as AU SFB's MD; stock surges 16%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

TCS slips nearly 2% on weak management commentary post Q4 results

Tata consultancy services, TCS
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Vande Bharat
3 min read
Premium

Nifty criteria may be tweaked before RIL's financial services arm demerger

NSE
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

stock markets
6 min read

National Fertilisers soars 9% to hit 52-week high on hopes of strong Q4FY23

fertilisers, farming, farmers, farm ,agriculture
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Chart check: Buy the dips in Nifty Pharma, Sell the rallies in Nifty FMCG

trading
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon