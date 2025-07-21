Rich or resilient? Market valuation debate heats up amid Q1FY26 results

The long-drawn debate on India's stock valuation is back in focus as the market has recouped nearly 75 per cent of its losses. While benchmark indices hover near long-term averages, some analysts argue that current “rich” valuations claims overlook broader macroeconomic signals.

Going ahead, besides macro-economic strength, corporate earnings growth, analysts suggest, holds the key for the markets to sustain at the current levels and even move higher.

Analysts at Anand Rathi recently downplayed concerns around rich market valuations, citing two key factors. First, this does not take into account the strong macroeconomic and robust corporate earnings growth.