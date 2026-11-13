Rich valuations may cap Hitachi Energy gains despite strong order inflows

Order inflows (excluding high-voltage direct current, or HVDC) jumped 86 per cent YoY to ₹4,100 crore, taking the order book to ₹33,300 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. Since HVDC project execution is underway and there are export orders as well, momentum could be maintained even if new HVDC orders are delayed. Revenue grew 64 per cent YoY to ₹3,000 crore.

Gross margin dipped 420 basis points YoY to 38.3 per cent. Absolute earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 55 per cent YoY due to revenue growth, coming in at ₹460 crore, but margins were low at 15.4 per cent. Adjusted net profit rose 49 per cent YoY to ₹370 crore. For H1FY27, revenue was up 66 per cent to ₹5,500 crore, Ebitda was up 91 per cent to ₹890 crore, and net profit rose 86 per cent to ₹730 crore.

Across H1, the margin rose 210 basis points YoY to 16.1 per cent. Operating cash flow dropped 90 per cent YoY to ₹91 crore due to high working capital requirements. Free cash flow (FCF) was negative ₹280 crore in H1FY27 compared to net FCF of ₹800 crore in H1FY26. When ongoing large HVDC projects make progress and more revenue is recognised from them, working capital would translate into cash flows.

Exports grew 41 per cent YoY to compensate for delays in new HVDC orders. The client mix has broadened from mainly utilities to transmission and many other industries, including data centres, rail and metro, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The future pipeline may include 4-5 HVDC projects over the next 12-24 months and potential opportunities in ultra-high-voltage alternating current (UHVAC), where Hitachi is the only Indian company with tested 1,150 kV transformer technology. There are also opportunities in data centres and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Ongoing capacity expansion is mostly targeted for completion by the end of CY2027, with capacities to be progressively commissioned. The H1FY27 inflow run rate was ₹9,200 crore (up 53 per cent YoY). This should be exceeded in H2FY27 and rise to over ₹23,000 crore in FY28. Management says commodity and raw material prices will stay high, keeping margins under pressure. HVDC projects also compress margins. But more services, more exports and scale imply fixed-cost absorption.

Raw material cost as a percentage of order value is also expected to normalise as exports and services increase. Exports include orders across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the US, and the export share is around 25-30 per cent of order intake. The parent is leveraging its Indian manufacturing operations to cater to global demand. Data centre-related orders are being secured across Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific.

Exports could gain more share over the next two years and seem to command a 300-400 basis point premium over comparable domestic orders. The services business, which became a formalised segment in April 2025, leverages the installed equipment base. Service order inflows increased 77 per cent YoY in Q2FY27, to around 7 per cent of domestic orders (ex-HVDC). Hitachi is expanding its field workforce to capture the aftermarket opportunity.

Hitachi Energy also intends to expand its service presence across other geographies eventually. Services have higher margins. Excluding HVDC projects, products accounted for 60 per cent of the domestic order mix in Q2FY27, while projects contributed 34 per cent and services, 7 per cent. Higher contributions from industries, transport and infrastructure, EPC and OEM customers meant a more balanced mix. Within industrial, traction was seen in precision manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing.

Hitachi said that execution of the Bhadla-Fatehpur and Khavda-Nagpur HVDC projects has begun. Revenue recognition from Bhadla-Fatehpur has reached 10 per cent, while that from the Khavda-Nagpur project is around 4-5 per cent. The recently approved 800 kV VSC-based HVDC project is an opportunity. The company is also seeing interest from global hyperscalers and domestic colocation providers. It has introduced a grid-to-rack solution, covering grid connectivity, transformers, high-voltage equipment, GIS, automation and network studies.

Manufacturing is local. In BESS, Hitachi looks to address roughly 40 per cent of each project's value (excluding batteries). The company is gearing up for ultra-high-voltage transmission. It has already completed the design, manufacturing and testing of India's first 1,150 kV transformer, with transformer, switchgear and grid automation solutions fully localised.