RIL, Asian Paints, Axis Bank: Key levels to watch out for post Q3 results

As stocks turn volatile post Q3 results, watch out for these key levels on the likes of ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, CoForge and UltraTech Cement among others and plan your trading strategy.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Equity markets have been buzzing with action, with benchmark indices and stocks on a roller-coaster ride amid the current Q3 earnings seasons so far in January.

Many frontline companies with the likes Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and CoForge reporting earnings over the last few days.

Here's a quick check on the key levels to watch out for on these stocks as per the charts:

Reliance 
Current Price: Rs 2,661
Support: Rs 2,660; Rs 2,612
Resistance: Rs 2,750

RIL is presently testing support at its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 2,660 levels, below

Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies Market Outlook stocks technical analysis technical charts Stocks to buy Reliance Industries Hindustan Unilever Axis Bank ICICI Bank Asian Paints Coforge UltraTech Cement

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

