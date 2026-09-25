Rising competition, premium valuations may cap gains in Meesho stock

It is a two-way (or several-way) platform that focuses on middle- and lower-income geographies with a very asset-light model. Its revenue streams are advertising and fulfilment, rather than commissions, and it has built a large base of users quickly. While riding on the same macro trends (easier modes of payment like UPI, mobile internet penetration) and vernacular search, it targeted customers and sellers at the lower end of disposable income. Most analysts agree that it could see mid-twenties growth rates or better for several years in terms of net merchandise value.

Meesho doesn’t hold inventory. Its big USP is low fulfilment costs via its Valmo platform, which has signed up thousands of logistics partners. It was also an early adopter of AI to improve user experience. It generates impressive free cash flow. The current logistics income is around 1.5 per cent of net merchandise value (NMV) and ad revenues are around 3 per cent (Q1FY27).

As it scales, both streams could grow by around 1.5-2 per cent of NMV over the next three fiscals. That would take operating profit margins, which are currently negative, into the black.

These are Meesho’s strengths and differentiators. But it also faces strong and rising competition from Amazon and Flipkart, which are both interested in value commerce. The convergence of VC with QC in metros could lead to even sharper competition. The reliance on logistics partners could also mean competitors have more control over this important variable.

Despite a recent correction, Meesho trades at a premium to Eternal and Swiggy, which have higher NMV growth and locks on the food delivery segment.

Meesho charges sellers zero commission on order value. Instead, it takes fulfilment fees (via Valmo or third-party logistics), which form the largest revenue stream and obviously scale with volume. It also earns ad revenues, with sellers bidding for placement in feeds, search results, categories, etc.

Other services such as cataloguing, imaging and insurance are negligible in terms of revenue. The effective take rate (all revenue as a percentage of gross merchandise value, or GMV) is 30-31 per cent. This is about 28 per cent pass-through logistics (which the buyer pays) plus 3 per cent ad monetisation.

Meesho has avoided charging platform fees from consumers, yet it delivered a contribution margin (CM) of 5.6 per cent in FY24. This has since dropped to 3.5 per cent in FY26 and recovered subsequently to 4.6 per cent in Q1FY27.

The Valmo logistics platform aggregates third-party logistics capacity, sorting centres, truck operators, etc., into a fulfilment network, optimising for cost-effectiveness. Meesho claims best-in-class unit economics and has achieved high scale at 274 million annual transacting users and 2.8 billion placed orders. It settles payments with sellers only after the closure of the return window, which leads to a negative working capital model (approximately 25 days of NMV), which helps with free cash flows (FCF).

India is an under-penetrated e-commerce market, with online retail accounting for only 7 per cent of total retail sales in CY24, compared to China (34 per cent) and Indonesia (15 per cent). The user base (280-300 million, perhaps) is well below the 600 million users of OTT platforms and digital wallets in India. This implies serious room for growth and penetration.

Meesho may have a head start in addressing the next wave of potential consumers because it targets less affluent segments in Tier 2/3 markets. Its low charges per delivered order make low-ticket average order value (AOV) viable. The AOV is around ₹265. Almost 90 per cent of its users are not from the top eight cities.

Meesho is trying to induct more AI, with technology investments focused on reducing friction for first-time users, improving accessibility, discovery, logistics efficiency and operating leverage. It could, by some projections, hit adjusted operating profit break-even by FY28-end, and the consensus is definitely by FY29.

Guidance is that it targets a contribution from logistics of 2.5 per cent of NMV (versus 1 per cent achieved in Q4FY26) and passes on the benefits of scale and initiatives like self-pick-up to end consumers. Better monetisation of its advertising platform, which currently contributes 3 per cent of NMV while accounting for 9 per cent of the ad budget for sellers, along with adoption of Meesho Mall, which comprises dedicated brand stores in the app, may help push up the contribution margin.

The financial services platform (through tie-ups with partners) could become another potential stream.