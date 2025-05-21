Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Rising stock market frauds puts Sebi on high alert; calls for swift action

Rising stock market frauds puts Sebi on high alert; calls for swift action

Broker lookalikes and scam apps draw regulator's second caution notice

Sebi
Premium

On Wednesday, the market watchdog issued a caution notice to investors on fake entities on social media platforms.| Photo: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A surge in spurious applications (apps), websites, and even contact numbers impersonating stockbrokers and their officials has raised concerns, prompting the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to call for swift action from its regulated entities.
 
With instances of investors being duped of crores through these apps reaching the regulator, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in a recent meeting with industry representatives, urged stricter action by registered intermediaries, said sources.
 
People aware of the development said the regulator is strengthening its internal teams focused on cybersecurity, surveillance, and alerts owing to the rising number of such cases.
Topics : SEBI Stock Market News stock market trading online frauds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon