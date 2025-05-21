Rising stock market frauds puts Sebi on high alert; calls for swift action

A surge in spurious applications (apps), websites, and even contact numbers impersonating stockbrokers and their officials has raised concerns, prompting the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to call for swift action from its regulated entities.

With instances of investors being duped of crores through these apps reaching the regulator, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in a recent meeting with industry representatives, urged stricter action by registered intermediaries, said sources.

People aware of the development said the regulator is strengthening its internal teams focused on cybersecurity, surveillance, and alerts owing to the rising number of such cases.