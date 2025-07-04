Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
As MFs gear up to launch SIFs, distribution takes the centre stage

As MFs gear up to launch SIFs, distribution takes the centre stage

Fund houses initiate discussions, roll out training programs for distributors

According to MF officials, SIF being a new and complex offering makes it crucial for them to focus on distributor communication. SIFs are an offshoot of MFs, designed for investors with higher income as well as risk appetite

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

With the specialised investment fund (SIF) licence in their bags, and scheme approvals in sight, the first set of entrants in the SIF space has started working on the distribution puzzle. 
Five fund houses — SBI, Edelweiss, Quant, Mirae, and ITI — say they have initiated discussions with key distribution verticals, including wealth management firms, banks, and national and individual MF distributors (MFDs). 
“We are proactively engaging with all key distribution segments, including banks, MFDs, and wealth managers. Among them, MFDs and wealth managers are well-positioned to drive SIF distribution. They already cater to a sizable base of high networth
