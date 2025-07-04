As MFs gear up to launch SIFs, distribution takes the centre stage

With the specialised investment fund (SIF) licence in their bags, and scheme approvals in sight, the first set of entrants in the SIF space has started working on the distribution puzzle.

Five fund houses — SBI, Edelweiss, Quant, Mirae, and ITI — say they have initiated discussions with key distribution verticals, including wealth management firms, banks, and national and individual MF distributors (MFDs).

“We are proactively engaging with all key distribution segments, including banks, MFDs, and wealth managers. Among them, MFDs and wealth managers are well-positioned to drive SIF distribution. They already cater to a sizable base of high networth