Rupee future trade shrinks on NSE, partly shifts to Singapore Exchange

Futures trading in the rupee-dollar pair shrunk almost 75 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the last quarter of FY25, compared to the number of contracts a year ago.

The trend persists if we take almost two and a half months of FY26.

Why does this analysis compare the latest figures with the quarter ended March 31, 2024? The reason is simple: experts blame a master direction by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the fall in volume. The new norms, listed in the master direction on currency futures and exchange traded currency options, were issued