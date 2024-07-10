RVNL surges 10% multiple order wins; stock up over 200% thus far in 2024

RVNL shares hit record high: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) surged 10.1 per cent to Rs 598 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The rally in RVNL share price on July 10 comes after RVNL won a contract worth Rs 187 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Nagpur Metro).

At 09:29 AM, RVNL share price was 6 per cent higher at Rs 577.85 as compared to 0.13 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 620 on Tuesday, July 9.

The market price of RVNL has zoomed 88 per cent from its previous month's low of Rs 312, touched on June 5. Besides, thus far in the calendar year 2024, RVNL share price has skyrocketed 223 per cent as compared to 11 per cent rise in the benchmark index.