Stock Market LIVE: Global cues, GIFT Nifty suggest muted start for Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Indian benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex are set for a subdued start today, influenced by mixed global cues.

At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures showed a marginal gain of just one point, trading at 24,386, indicating a flat opening for the day.



In the Asia-Pacific region, markets experienced declines as investors reacted to Japan's inflation data and kept an eye on China's CPI numbers.



Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.18 per cent, while Korea’s Kospi saw a minor decrease of 0.04 per cent. Australia’s ASX200 plunged 0.60 per cent.



Meanwhile, in the US, market movements were relatively flat. The S&P 500 reached another record high, closing 0.07 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq, driven by tech stocks, rose by 0.14 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, slipped 0.13 per cent.



Domestically, on July 9, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 314.46 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares amounting to Rs 1,416.46 crore.



Investor sentiment remains cautious amid global economic indicators and recent statement by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell on Tuesday, who expressed concerns about potentially stalling economic growth if interest rates are kept high for too long.