Stock Market LIVE: Global cues, GIFT Nifty suggest muted start for Indian markets
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 10, 2024: At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures showed a marginal gain of just one point, trading at 24,386, indicating a flat opening for the day
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Indian benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex are set for a subdued start today, influenced by mixed global cues.
At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures showed a marginal gain of just one point, trading at 24,386, indicating a flat opening for the day.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets experienced declines as investors reacted to Japan's inflation data and kept an eye on China's CPI numbers.
Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.18 per cent, while Korea’s Kospi saw a minor decrease of 0.04 per cent. Australia’s ASX200 plunged 0.60 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the US, market movements were relatively flat. The S&P 500 reached another record high, closing 0.07 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq, driven by tech stocks, rose by 0.14 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, slipped 0.13 per cent.
Domestically, on July 9, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 314.46 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares amounting to Rs 1,416.46 crore.
Investor sentiment remains cautious amid global economic indicators and recent statement by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell on Tuesday, who expressed concerns about potentially stalling economic growth if interest rates are kept high for too long.
7:34 AM
F&O expert group set up by Sebi meets Monday for industry proposals
An expert panel set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to review norms for the flourishing equity derivatives segment will meet on July 15 to take on board suggestions by various market participants, said sources. The proposed changes could lead to an overhaul of the current offerings and framework, they added. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Analysts divided on GAIL's prospects; limited fresh gains in the offing
While most analysts are expecting poor results from oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the first quarter of 2024-25 (Q1FY25) and even in the first half (H1) of FY25, GAIL (India) could be an outlier. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Gold prices show bullishness, Crude oil bearish; check trading strategy
Oil prices fell 1 per cent to $82.33 amid easing supply disruption concerns from Gaza ceasefire hopes and Hurricane Beryl's impact. Recent weeks saw prices spike to late April highs as managers bet on increased Brent demand and lower summer stockpiles. US drilling rig counts dropped significantly, down 6 per cent in 10 weeks, marking a notable shift in activity. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Should investors book profits in Nifty IT, Auto? Check key levels here
The Nifty IT Index is poised for a correction in the near term, as technical indicators signal an overbought condition. This setup implies that a pullback or a minor correction is likely in the coming days. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Trading guide July 10: Nifty poised to open flat; Emcure, Bansal to list
Benchmark equity indices – the BSE Sensex and the Nifty – are likely to start Wednesday’s trading session on a quiet note amid lack of directional cues from global peers. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Brent crude at $84.71 per bbl
7:15 AM
Asian markets mixed
7:13 AM
US markets settled mixed on Tuesday; S&P 500 settles at record close
7:11 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Indian equities Indian stocks nikkei S&P 500 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:11 AM IST