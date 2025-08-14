What are brokerages saying about this auto components maker post Q1 show?

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results impact, analysis: Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) posted a weak June quarter (Q1FY26), with profitability hit by cost pressures, delayed client programmes, and start-up expenses at new plants. Yet, several brokerages remain optimistic on its medium-term prospects, citing strong execution capabilities, diversified presence, and resilient order book.
On the bourses, Samvardhana Motherson shares fell up to 1.91 per cent to an intraday low of ₹91.65 per share. Around 9:40 AM, the stock was trading 1.10 per cent lower at ₹92.41. In comparison, BSE Sensex was flat with a positive bias