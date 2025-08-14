Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ONGC Q1: Brokerages split on weak crude view, trimmed production targets

ONGC Q1: Brokerages split on weak crude view, trimmed production targets

On a standalone basis, ONGC's gross revenue dropped 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹32,003 crore, while net profit fell 10.2 per cent to ₹8,024 crore from ₹8,938 crore last year.

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

While ONGC continues to benefit from cost discipline and incremental gas realisation gains from new wells, the path ahead hinges on crude price trends and execution of its production growth plans.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ONGC in focus after Q1 results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) posted a mixed set of results in the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), with profitability improving but revenues under pressure, triggering a divided view among brokerages on the upstream oil and gas major’s prospects.
 

Profit growth despite revenue dip

 
For the June quarter, ONGC’s consolidated net profit rose 18.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,554 crore, aided by lower expenses, even as consolidated gross revenue fell 3.5 per cent to ₹1,63,108 crore from ₹1,68,968 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit attributable to owners came in at ₹9,804 crore, up 13.7 per cent from ₹8,617 crore a year earlier.
 
 
On a standalone basis, gross revenue dropped 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹32,003 crore, while net profit fell 10.2 per cent to ₹8,024 crore from ₹8,938 crore last year. Sequentially, however, the standalone net profit jumped 24.4 per cent, while Ebitda margins improved to 58.3 per cent from 54.3 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
Crude oil production saw a modest uptick, with standalone output up 1.2 per cent Y-o-Y at 4.683 million metric tonnes (MMT), and total production including joint ventures (JVs) at 4.933 MMT versus 4.878 MMT last year. Condensate production rose to 0.250 MMT from 0.225 MMT. Natural gas output was broadly flat at 4.846 billion cubic metres (BCM) on a standalone basis, while total gas output, including JVs, slipped marginally to 4.971 BCM from 4.989 BCM.
 
Realisation from crude oil under the nominated category dropped to$66.13/bbl from $83.05/bbl a year ago, reflecting softer global prices. Gas prices improved slightly to ₹6.64/mmbtu for nomination gas and stood at ₹8.26/mmbtu for higher-priced New Well Gas (NWG), which contributed ₹1,703 crore in revenue, including a ₹333 crore premium over the domestic administered price.

Also Read

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Analysts predict up to 38% gains in this defence PSU after Q1; do you own?premium

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor jumps 5% in two days after Goldman Sachs initiates with 'Buy'premium

novelis

Hindalco slips 2% after arm Novelis reports Q1 results; read analysis here

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q1 beat spurs brokerages' bullish calls; check stock outlook herepremium

Gold

When gold slips from crown to a likely millstone for Titan Companypremium

 
The company announced two offshore discoveries in the quarter. “ONGC declared a total 2 discoveries (both offshore) during Q1FY26 in its operated acreages. Out of these, one is prospect and one is pool discovery,” the company said, in a statement.  ALSO READ | Apollo Hospitals Q1: Analysts up targets, share outlook; buy, sell or hold?

Brokerages take varied stance

 
Motilal Oswal said ONGC’s Q1 revenue came in 5 per cent above estimates at ₹32,000 crore, with oil and gas sales volumes broadly in-line. Ebitda was 12 per cent ahead of forecasts, though profitability was impacted by higher depreciation, dry well write-offs, and lower other income. The brokerage, however, remains cautious.
 
“Upstream has remained our least preferred sector since June 2024 amid record-high OPEC+ spare capacity and weak crude price outlook,” it said, noting ONGC’s struggle to boost production. Citing muted earnings growth and aggressive volume guidance, it cut FY26/FY27 standalone earnings estimates by 6 per cent/11 per cent and downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ with a ₹230 target price.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities also flagged concerns after ONGC trimmed its production guidance to 4-7 per cent for FY26E and 2-4 per cent for FY27E, citing delays in the KG-DWN-98/2 block. “Gas realisation is set to improve as the share of higher-priced New Well Gas increases,” Nuvama said, but maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating with a ₹225 target, pointing to a bearish crude outlook and muted output growth.
 
JM Financial struck a more upbeat tone, highlighting that standalone Ebitda of ₹1.87 trillion was considerably above its estimate due to lower operating expenses and slightly better volumes and realisations. PAT of ₹8,024 crore was well ahead of its forecast, despite lower other income.
 
The brokerage reiterated a ‘Buy’ with an unchanged target of ₹285, based on Brent crude assumptions of US$70/bbl and expectations of 8-10 per cent cumulative output growth over FY26-28 from KG DWN-98/2 and Western offshore projects. It also pointed to ONGC’s robust dividend yield of 4-5 per cent and attractive valuations at 5.6x FY27E consolidated EPS.  ALSO READ | High valuation caps Nykaa's upside despite strong Q1 and margin gains

ONGC outlook

 
While ONGC continues to benefit from cost discipline and incremental gas realisation gains from new wells, the path ahead hinges on crude price trends and execution of its production growth plans. 
 
With brokerages split between cautious and bullish calls, investors are likely to watch both commodity markets and ONGC’s operational delivery closely in the coming quarters.

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 109 pts; Nifty above 24,600 in pre-open; Muthoot Finance up 8%

initial public offerings, IPO

Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut on Aug 15 for Independence Day

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Analysts up targets, share outlook; buy, sell or hold?

stock market trading

These 3 stocks are must-haves in your portfolio, suggests Religare Broking

Topics : Stock Analysis S&P BSE Sensex oil and gas sector oil and gas ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation oil companies Crude Oil Price Crude oil output Crude Oil Prices BSE Sensex Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indian equities oil and gas exploration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon