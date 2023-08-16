Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.12%)
65320.88 -81.04
Nifty (-0.29%)
19377.95 -56.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.17%)
5343.95 + 8.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.16%)
37708.15 -62.05
Nifty Bank (-0.57%)
43841.40 -249.55
Heatmap

Solid listing: SBFC Finance debuts at 44% premium over its issue price

Post listing, the stock hit a high of Rs 89.50, a gain of 57 per cent when compared with the issue price of Rs 57 per share.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SBFC Finance (SBFC) made a strong debut, with shares of the non banking finance company (NBFC) listed at Rs 82, a 44 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 57 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. The stock started trade at Rs 81.99 on the BSE.

Post listing, the stock moved higher to Rs 89.50, a 57 per cent gain over its issue price on the BSE. A combined 78.16 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 10:04 AM.

SBFC’s IPO received huge response with issue subscribed 74 times. The institutional investor portion of the IPO was subscribed 203.61 times, high networth individual portion 51.82 times and retail portion nearly 12 times.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

World MSME Day: All you need to know about sector fueling India's growth

Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; SBFC Finance lists at 44% premium

Gangwal stake sale buzz: IndiGo dips 5% amid block deal of 18 mn shares

Nifty Private Bank index looks weak on charts; check key buying levels

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 16: IndiGo, ITC, SBFC, Infy, Voda Idea, M&M, Zee

Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; SBFC Finance lists at 44% premium

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits a new high in 2023, shows data

SBFC is a systemically important, non-deposit taking NBFC offering Secured MSME Loans and Loans against Gold, with a majority of its borrowers being entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed individuals, salaried and working class individuals.

Among MSME-focused NBFCs in India, it has one of the highest assets under management (AUM) growth, at a CAGR of 44 per cent in the period - financial year 2019 to financial year 2023. It also witnessed healthy disbursement growth, at a CAGR of 40 per cent between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, approximately 89.49 per cent of their Secured MSME Loan collections and 90.92 per cent of the unsecured loan collections were non-cash-based EMI collections, thus reducing their cash management risk, and enabling customers to receive real-time payment receipts through SMS.

SBFC is a proxy play on secured business loans to self-employed individuals which is one of the fastest growing segments in lending. With a loan book of just Rs 4,415 crore as on FY23, the runway for accelerated growth is huge. Owing to SBFC’s focus on low ticket size (Rs 10 lakh in MSME) and self employed segment; its business is a difficult one to establish and execute, especially with regards to the underwriting capabilities for this segment which acts as durable competitive advantage and thus SBFC faces low competition, according to Nirmal Bang Securities.


Topics : Buzzing stocks NSE listing Market trends stock market trading NBFC stocks

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines Stock to watch todayTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon