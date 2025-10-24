Friday, October 24, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi allows transfer of PMS business between portfolio managers

Sebi allows transfer of PMS business between portfolio managers

Transfer of PMS business will now be permitted with Sebi's prior approval, provided the process is completed within two months of regulatory clearance

Sebi

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday allowed the transfer of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) business by one portfolio manager to another, after seeking prior approval from the regulator.
 
PMS transfer requires Sebi approval 
If the transferor and the transferee portfolio managers belong to different groups, they will have to make a joint application to Sebi for approval.
 
“The entire process of transfer shall be completed as expeditiously as possible but not later than two months from the date of approval. Until the transfer process is complete, the transferor shall continue to act as portfolio manager but shall not onboard any new client(s),” noted Sebi.
 
 
Registration certificate to be surrendered after transfer 

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi cracks down on front-running trades, bars 13 entities from markets

NRI, Mutual Funds, demat accounts, The Smart Investor

No need to fly home for KYC: Sebi proposes easing geo-tag rules for NRIs

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT rejects FPIs' appeals on warrants, upholds Sebi's disclosure mandate

SEBI

Sebi considers easing re-KYC, modifications for NRIs through geo-tagging

Sebi

Sebi mulls uniform process for opening MF folios, first investments

If the entire PMS business is transferred, the certificate of PMS registration of the transferor will have to be surrendered within 45 working days from the completion of the transfer.
 
Partial transfers allowed within same group 
In case of transfer of only certain investment approaches, the transferor may continue to hold the certificate of PMS registration. The transfer of specific investment approaches will only be allowed if the other portfolio manager belongs to the same group.
 

More From This Section

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee gives up early gains to end near 2-month high; closes at 87.84/$

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 345 pts; Nifty at 25,795; FMCG, bank stocks fall

Vodafone Idea

Voda Idea regains ₹1 trn mcap, nears 52-week high. Should you buy or hold?

share market

Dividend bonanza! Infosys, CRISIL, 11 other stocks to go ex-date next week

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Motilal Oswal Financial soars 17% in October, hits record high; here's why

Topics : SEBI investment portfolio PMS investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon