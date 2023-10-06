Sebi asks brokers functioning in EOP to maintain minimum capital deposit

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday asked stock brokers functioning only in the Execution Only Platforms (EOP) segment to maintain a sum of Rs 10 lakh with the bourse as a base minimum capital deposit.

The EOP is a digital or online platform which allows transactions in direct plans of mutual funds without the help of distributors.

Under the rule, an entity desirous of providing execution-only services in direct plans of mutual funds can obtain registration under either of the two categories -- category 1 EOP as an agent of asset management companies registered with industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) or category 2 EOP as an agent of investor, registered as a stock broker.

"It has been decided that the members of stock exchanges functioning only in EOP segment (Category 2 EOP) shall maintain a sum of Rs 10 lakh with the stock exchange as BMC (base minimum capital) deposit," the regulator said in a circular.

However, for members having registration of more than one segment on the same stock exchange, the BMC deposit requirement will not be additive for such a number of segments and will be the highest applicable BMC deposit, across various segments, it added.

The new requirements will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Also Read Moderna CEO criticised for earning 12,000 times of a minimum wage worker Stock brokers upset over strict penalties, meet NSE, Sebi officials Australia raises minimum wage by 5.75% amid inflation effective from July 1 SBI issues latest fixed deposits rate 2023, check full details below Sebi bans brokers from creating bank guarantees on clients' funds SRM Contractors files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO Rate-sensitive sectors lead rise in stock market on RBI's repo rate pause NSE to launch options contracts on WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas from Oct 9 Bajaj Fin up 3% as nod for Rs10,000 cr fund raise; here's what analysts say Kalyan Jewellers trades near record high, up 11% on strong Q2 biz update

In June, the capital market watchdog introduced a regulatory framework for 'Execution Only Platforms' for direct plans of mutual fund schemes in a bid to protect the investors dealing in such schemes.