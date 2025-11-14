Sebi board to take up new conflict of interest proposal on December 17

The board of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is scheduled to take up the recommendations of a high-level committee to overhaul conflict-of-interest and disclosure rules in its meeting on December 17, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate the Sebi pavilion at the India International Trade Fair, Pandey justified the need for such disclosures for the board members and staff of Sebi to declare their assets, liabilities, trading activities and relevant relationships at multiple stages — at the time of