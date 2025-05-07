Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi chief seeks feedback from industry on easing regulatory norms

Sebi chief seeks feedback from industry on easing regulatory norms

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey held discussions with over 50 MDs and CEOs to gather feedback on easing business norms and enhancing capital market efficiency

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI (Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI (Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Khushboo Tiwari
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Wednesday sought suggestions from leaders of listed companies and members of the capital market on ease of doing business and possible regulatory relaxations, said sources aware of the development.
 
The Sebi chairman was addressing a FICCI round-table with over 50 managing directors and chief executive officers (MDs & CEOs) from several sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), mutual funds, capital markets, and others.
 
According to attendees, the market regulator is open to suggestions for relaxations or changes around the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and other norms governing listed companies.
 
 
However, Sebi has also requested a clear rationale from the industry for any proposed relaxation or flexibility, along with the potential benefits for the capital market.
 
Since taking charge, Pandey has emphasised the regulator’s focus on optimum but effective regulation.
 
Earlier this week, the Sebi chairman met representatives from Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Sources said the market regulator plans to hold several meetings with other industry representatives to discuss easing regulatory norms further.
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Stock market: Sensex, Nifty post modest gains amid India-Pakistan tensions

PremiumCoforge

Large deal wins, execution to drive outperformance for Coforge in FY26

Reliance Power

Reliance Power raises ₹348 crore via preferential share allotment

IPO

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO opens on May 9: Here's all you need to know

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle higher after Operation Sindoor; SMIDs up 1%

Topics : SEBI Tuhin Kanta Pandey FICCI Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon