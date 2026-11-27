The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday clarified that its consultation paper on strengthening governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) does not propose any change to the 65-year maximum age limit for their managing directors (MDs). MIIs include stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing corporations.

The regulator said that the proposals floated on November 20 regarding MDs concern only their term and tenure, both within a single MII and across MIIs. Incumbent public interest directors, MDs and executive directors would continue till the end of their ongoing terms.

Sebi has proposed that a single term for a managing director (MD) would not exceed five years, with a maximum of two terms and eight years in one MII.

The proposed changes include lower age and term limits for public interest directors (PIDs), a 12-year cap on the combined tenure of managing directors across MIIs, and a board seat for the Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi’s) chief executive at the repo clearing corporation.

The regulator has proposed cutting the maximum age of PIDs from 75 to 70 years and the cap on terms from three to two. A PID would serve two terms of three years each across MIIs.

The regulator said the role is quasi-regulatory and more demanding than that of an ordinary non-executive director, and that a narrow pool of individuals can circulate between MIIs.