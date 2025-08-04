Sebi plans to ease RPT rules for large firms, cutting shareholder approvals

In a major overhaul of the related party transaction (RPT) norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed linking thresholds for the materiality of such transactions to the turnover of the listed company — a move expected to benefit larger firms more.

The proposed changes could reduce the number of RPTs requiring shareholders' approval by approximately 60% for the top 100 listed companies, according to a back-test conducted by the securities regulator.

Under the current regulations, an RPT is considered material if the transaction exceeds Rs 1,000 crore or 10% of the annual consolidated turnover of the