Sebi imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot for disclosure lapses

Ex-Forbes lister Venugopal Dhoot and Videocon's 'big con' on ICICI Bank
CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case
CBI custody of Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Dhoot extended till Dec 29
Bank loan fraud case: Bombay HC to hear Dhoot's plea against CBI arrest
Loan fraud case: CBI asked to file affidavit on Dhoot's plea against arrest
Market regulator Sebi slaps show-cause notice on Royal Orchid Hotels
Current policy likely to yield more gains for defence stocks
Go green to women only: Mutual funds set to differentiate in FY24
Markets regulator Sebi cancels registration of 3 brokers in NSEL case
Sensex and Nifty end FY23 unchanged after swinging over 20% during the year