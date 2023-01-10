JUST IN
Top Headlines: Google challenges CCI's ruling, govt to fully exit IDBI Bank
Latest LIVE: 36 trains running late due to dense fog in northern India
TMS Ep343: Joshimath, passenger vehicle, FMCG stocks, flight navigation
Govt declares Joshimath as landslide, susbsidence zone; here's why
Do not want to repeat 2013 mistake by supporting AAP in mayoral polls: Cong
Bharat Jodo Yatra witnesses all-women walk; Rahul meets Tikait in Haryana
Govt extends RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra's tenure by one year
US announces $100 mn aid for Pakistan's flood recovery, reconstruction
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar following bomb threat
Plane carrying 'Virgin Orbit' rocket takes off for 1st UK satellite launch
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top Headlines: Google challenges CCI's ruling, govt to fully exit IDBI Bank
icon-arrow-left
Dense fog envelops Delhi, reduces visibility to 50m; 39 trains delayed
Business Standard

Bank loan fraud case: Bombay HC to hear Dhoot's plea against CBI arrest

The bench earlier on Monday granted interim bail to Dhoot's co-accused in the case - former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar

Topics
Bombay HC | Videocon Industries | Bank loan fraud

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Venugopal Dhoot
Venugopal Dhoot

The Bombay High Court will hear on Tuesday a petition filed by Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot seeking to declare his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the ICICI-Videocon bank loan fraud case as "arbitrary and illegal" and to be released on bail.

Dhoot's plea was mentioned by his advocate Sandeep Ladda on Monday afternoon before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan, which said it would hear it on Tuesday.

The same bench earlier on Monday granted interim bail to Dhoot's co-accused in the case - former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The HC, in its judgment, came down heavily on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for making the arrest of Kochhars in a "casual and mechanical" manner and without the application of mind.

Dhoot was arrested on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.

In his plea, he has sought for the CBI FIR to be quashed and for the probe to be stayed, as well as his release on bail.

Dhoot has termed his arrest by the CBI as "arbitrary, illegal, done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to accused to join the probe and to make an arrest only if absolutely necessary".

As per the CBI, private sector lender ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

The central probe agency had named the Kochhars, Dhoot, Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the CBI, as part of quid pro quo, Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL), and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bombay HC

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 09:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU