Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sebi to ease rules for MFs, IPOs, FPIs in September 12 board meeting

Sebi to ease rules for MFs, IPOs, FPIs in September 12 board meeting

The regulator may allow MFs to expand business, ease IPO dilution norms, simplify FPI rules and tighten governance of MIIs at its September 12 board meeting

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
premium

For MFs, Sebi is considering easing restrictions under Regulation 24B.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is expected to clear a wide range of reform measures at its upcoming board meeting on September 12.
 
The proposals include allowing mutual funds (MFs) to undertake non-core businesses, relaxations in dilution norms for mega initial public offerings (IPOs), simplification of rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), update in stock broker regulations, and measures to strengthen governance at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), according to sources.
 
This will be the second board meeting of the fiscal year and the third under Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who has consistently stressed the need for “optimum
Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds IPOs Tuhin Kanta Pandey Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon