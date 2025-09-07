Sebi to ease rules for MFs, IPOs, FPIs in September 12 board meeting

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is expected to clear a wide range of reform measures at its upcoming board meeting on September 12.

The proposals include allowing mutual funds (MFs) to undertake non-core businesses, relaxations in dilution norms for mega initial public offerings (IPOs), simplification of rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), update in stock broker regulations, and measures to strengthen governance at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), according to sources.

This will be the second board meeting of the fiscal year and the third under Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who has consistently stressed the need for “optimum