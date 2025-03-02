Sebi's mutual fund-insurance combo product may have hit a dead end

The plan to reintroduce a combo product of insurance and mutual fund (MF) has hit a wall with several industry participants believing that it will complicate their offerings, while also leading to operational challenges.

The idea was being discussed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) mutual fund (MF) advisory committee, which includes officials from MFs and related businesses and institutions.

“The matter is most likely shelved. The belief is that MF products should remain 'true-to-the-label' investment products. In addition, the claim processing will add to the workload of fund houses and distributors,” said an MF official aware