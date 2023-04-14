close

Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani-Hindenburg episode

Regulator seeking info from Adani firms, market intermediaries on a daily basis, as per sources

Shrimi ChoudharySamie Modak New Delhi/Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has stepped up its probe into the Adani group controversy, with the date to submit its findings to a Supreme Court-appointed panel fast approaching.
The markets regulator, according to sources, has been seeking a barrage of information from the Adani group and market intermediaries at frequent intervals for the past two weeks. The information sought pertains to related-party transactions (RPTs) done by the 10 listed firms and unlisted companies belonging to the power-to-ports conglomerate.
Details of the shareholding pattern, disclosures, and other information to corroborate the group’s published numbers and claims have also been sought, according to people familiar with the matter.
SEBI | Supreme Court | Adani Group

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

