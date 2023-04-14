Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani-Hindenburg episode

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has stepped up its probe into the Adani group controversy, with the date to submit its findings to a Supreme Court-appointed panel fast approaching.
The markets regulator, according to sources, has been seeking a barrage of information from the Adani group and market intermediaries at frequent intervals for the past two weeks. The information sought pertains to related-party transactions (RPTs) done by the 10 listed firms and unlisted companies belonging to the power-to-ports conglomerate.
Details of the shareholding pattern, disclosures, and other information to corroborate the group’s published numbers and claims have also been sought, according to people familiar with the matter.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or