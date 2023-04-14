Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani-Hindenburg episode

Details of the shareholding pattern, disclosures, and other information to corroborate the group’s published numbers and claims have also been sought, according to people familiar with the matter.

The markets regulator, according to sources, has been seeking a barrage of information from the Adani group and market intermediaries at frequent intervals for the past two weeks. The information sought pertains to related-party transactions (RPTs) done by the 10 listed firms and unlisted companies belonging to the power-to-ports conglomerate.