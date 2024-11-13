Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi takes up review of custodian norms, proposes steps to ease operations

Sebi takes up review of custodian norms, proposes steps to ease operations

Proposes to raise net worth criteria for the first time in nearly three decades

SEBI

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has proposed measures to ease operations and compliance for custodians—entities that manage foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
 
The regulator has also proposed a review of the net worth criteria for custodians, which was last set at Rs 50 crore in 1996. Sebi has now proposed increasing it to Rs 100 crore. Existing custodians that do not meet the requirement will be given a three-year period to comply.
 
In a consultation paper, Sebi has proposed allowing local custodians and market participants to rely on Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation attested by global custodians to simplify operations.
 
 
Further, Sebi is considering increasing the obligations and monitoring requirements for custodians to ensure governance, risk management, and technical capabilities.
 
This would align their responsibilities with those prescribed for qualified stock brokers or large stock brokers deemed systemically important due to the volume they manage.
 
A working group constituted by Sebi has also recommended measures to ease requirements for custodians, including the storage of physical records, code of conduct, and the process for changes in control, among others.
 
According to Sebi data, custodians managed around Rs 278.5 trillion in assets as of September, compared with Rs 2.7 trillion in March 2002.
 

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi mulls raising investment limit by angel fund in startup to Rs 25 cr

sebi

Mkt regulator Sebi mulls action for lapses in Artificial intelligence usage

SEBI

Sebi proposes to double minimum net worth requirement for custodians

oil

Futures trading ban fails to cool retail prices in India, say reports

sebi

Market regulator Sebi simplifies process for registration of certain FPIs

Topics : SEBI FPI stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon